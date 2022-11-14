Middlesbrough murder investigation: Four arrested
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Middlesbrough.
Police were called to Homerton Road at 17:30 GMT on Friday to reports that two men had been assaulted.
A man was found dead and another male, aged 36, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.
Three men, aged 37, 45, and 52, have been arrested on suspicion of murder while a fourth, aged 30, has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The man who died has yet to be formally identified, Cleveland Police said.
Witnesses in and around the area are being asked to contact police if they saw "any suspicious activity" from the early hours of Friday.
A spokesperson added there was no "wider risk to the public".
