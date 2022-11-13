Hunwick woman with breast cancer shows scar in charity calendar
A woman who has stage four breast cancer has said she stripped off for a charity calendar to encourage people to check themselves and "do something positive".
Kay Morris of Hunwick, County Durham, was told in March that she had less than a year to live but said she did not want to "feel sorry" for herself.
She asked friends and family to appear in the Hunwick Boobs in Bloom calendar.
"I wanted people to see my scar and see what I've been through," she added.
Money raised from the sale of the calendar will go to charity, Breast Cancer Now.
Ms Morris said: "Back in March I was told I had less than a year to live so rather than feeling sorry for myself I wanted to raise money for breast cancer charities.
"It doesn't matter how old you are, what gender you are, you are still able to get breast cancer, so it's so important to keep checking your breasts.
"In the calendar I wanted people to see my scar and see what I've been through. This is all about raising awareness."
Ms Morris' son Liam volunteered along with some friends to be in the August picture.
He said: "I'll do anything for charity and anything for my mam. So I became a builder for the day in a pink hard hat."
Geraldine Ganning-Smith, co-ordinator of the Hunwick Boobs in Bloom 2023 calendar, said: "We had a tremendous amount of fun making it, a lot of prosecco was drunk.
"We also had a tremendous number of volunteers who we couldn't have done it without."
