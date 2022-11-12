Middlesbrough: Man found dead and another seriously hurt after reports of assaults
A man has been found dead and another seriously injured at a house in Middlesbrough.
Cleveland Police went to an address in Homerton Road at 17:30 GMT on Friday after receiving reports two men had been assaulted.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene and another, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Cleveland Police said officers remained at the scene but there was no "wider risk to the public".
