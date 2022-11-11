Teesworks: Redcar steelworks chimney demolished by man who put it up
A former steelworker who helped put up an industrial chimney has pressed the button to see it demolished.
The main stack at the Redcar Sinter Plant was brought down 36 years after Mark Colley from Marske started work there as a 15-year-old.
It was the latest structure to be levelled at the former steelworks site as part of a programme to redevelop it.
Mr Colley said the plant was "a bit like an old friend" but welcomed the opportunity to "bring it down".
The 59-year-old said: "You don't get to bring down a stack very often - and this was probably the first and last time I'll ever do it."
The mechanical engineer worked at the plant from 1986 to 2010, and was one of those who helped put up the chimney in the 1990s.
The former steelworks site is being cleared to make way for Teesworks, said to be the UK's largest freeport.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said it was "yet another major change to the Teesworks landscape as we continue our accelerated demolition programme".
