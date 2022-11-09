Durham Prison death inquest criticises restraint methods
- Published
The use of restraint techniques on a prison inmate who was found hanged in his cell was "disproportionate", an inquest has concluded.
Michael Smith, 32, from Middlesbrough, was found dead in Durham Prison's segregation unit in July 2020.
The jury said there had also been "a breakdown of communication between prison officers and healthcare over whether Michael was under the influence of drugs".
They recorded a misadventure verdict.
Senior assistant coroner Crispin Oliver said action should be taken to deal with a "critical lack of staffing" at the prison but "notably in the segregation unit".
Mr Oliver said several officers had been dealing with an incident in another part of the prison when Smith was found in his cell.
It took three minutes for other officers to arrive and support a single member of staff outside the cell, he said.
Mr Oliver said it was a concern that circumstances at the prison could create a risk of death.
He told the inquest that it was his "opinion that action should be taken to prevent the risk of such circumstances".
The inquest in Crook, County Durham, heard Smith had been a talented footballer as a teenager and was signed by Leeds United before being injured.
But jurors were told he became addicted to crack cocaine and heroin and had been jailed for robbery.
After his release he was sent back to Durham Prison for breaking the terms of his licence.
The jury were shown body-camera footage of Smith on arrival being restrained twice by three prison officers escorting him to the segregation unit.
A body scanner found he was carrying concealed drugs but these were not taken from him.
The jury had been told Smith's father had warned he was a suicide risk but this information was not passed on.
Mr Oliver has issued the chief inspector of prisons with a regulation 28 notice, something used when a coroner believes actions should be taken by an organisation to prevent further deaths.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.