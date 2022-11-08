Man arrested after car crashes into Wynyard shop
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a car crashed into a shop.
The black Land Rover Defender struck the front of The Village Store in Wynyard, near Stockton, at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, but substantial damage was caused to the shop and occupants of flats above had to be evacuated, Cleveland Police said.
The 37-year-old man has been bailed pending further inquiries.
