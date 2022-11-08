Eaglescliffe robbery: Man jailed for almost five years after 'terrifying' raid
- Published
A robber who threatened shop staff with a gun before taking hundreds of pounds has been jailed.
Andrew Vaughan went into the One Stop on Station Road, Eaglescliffe, in June with an air pistol, pointing it at one woman's face before turning to another.
The 29-year-old was tracked down via CCTV footage and charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.
He was sentenced to four years and 10 months at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.
Vaughan, of Shaftsbury Street, Stockton, had pleaded guilty to both charges.
Vaughan was heavily disguised when went into the Eaglescliffe store on the evening on 17 June.
He took hundreds of pounds in cash from the tills before fleeing on a mountain bike.
He was eventually tracked to his home through surveillance footage and was arrested 11 days later.
Det Con James Limon, from Stockton CID, praised the victims for their bravery during the investigation.
"This was a challenging investigation but through extensive CCTV inquiries we were able to track the movements of the suspect and identify him as Andrew Vaughan," he added.
"This was a terrifying experience for the victims involved and I would like to praise them for their bravery during the whole investigative and judicial process.
"This incident has had lasting effects on their wellbeing and I hope this sentence will help them move forward with their lives."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.