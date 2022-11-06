Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters

Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East.

Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday.

The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to police.

It comes as similar attacks were reported in Leeds and Salford, on what was one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency services.

Mr Brown tweeted that the violence was "unacceptable", while the brigade added the offences "would not be tolerated".

Cleveland Police has been contacted for more information.

