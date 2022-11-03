West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths
The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care.
Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
Health minister Maria Caulfield told MPs the investigation findings made "for painful reading".
A whistleblower said bosses ignored workers when they raised concerns.
Ms Caufield said: "The death of any young person is a tragedy, and all the more so when that young person should have been receiving care and support.
"I want to apologise for the failings in the care that they received."
After the three reports were released on Wednesday the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) admitted the hospital had "unacceptable failings" and apologised unreservedly.
West Lane Hospital, which closed in 2019 following the deaths, provided specialist child and adolescent mental health services, including treatment for eating disorders.
The young women, who had been friends, died within eight months of each other.
An inquiry into how they had been cared for found 120 failures in "care and service delivery" across a number of agencies.
Miss Harnett, from Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, took her own life at West Lane Hospital in June 2019 and Miss Sharif, from Middlesbrough, died there two months later.
Miss Moore took her own life in February 2020 at Lanchester Road Hospital. She had previously been treated at West Lane in 2018 and 2019.
