Frustration over burnt out vehicles abandoned at beauty spot
- Published
Nature lovers have been left frustrated in their attempts to get abandoned and burnt out vehicles removed from a beauty spot.
The Friends of Eston Hills group said it had encountered the wreckage of seven vehicles in recent months.
Members have tweeted pictures of the debris in an attempt to get the vehicles moved.
Maggie Gavaghan, secretary of the group, said: "No-one seems to be taking any responsibility for it."
Redcar and Cleveland Council said criminally damaged property was sometimes removed, but it was not always on its land.
Mrs Gavaghan stressed she was not criticising the council or the emergency services but said the situation was deeply frustrating.
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "[People] are going up there, driving around in these vehicles, dumping them because they can't get them back down and then going back up a couple of days later to set fire to them."
A previous operation removed 17 dumped vehicles, but recently some vehicles had become "embedded in the ground" because they had been there so long, Mrs Gavaghan said.
"All you keep getting now is there is no budget to do this and no funding, that's what they keep blaming."
A council spokesperson said: "Our dedicated officers work to both keep our communities safe and also keep our beautiful borough looking its best.
"This does sometimes involve repairing and removing criminally damaged property and also working with partner agencies, including the police, and we will be working with partners to resolve this issue."
"Drain on resources"
Sgt Rory Sadler from Cleveland Police said: "The Eston Hills have for a long time been blighted by inconsiderate people who drive vehicles onto the hills, get stuck, then burn out their vehicle.
"Recovery agents are then unable to get to the location to remove the burnt out vehicles and the remnants of damage is left until the council can remove it.
"This is a huge drain on resources for the police and the local authority."
Measures have been put in place to minimise anti-social behaviour which include concrete blocks and earthworks
In addition, Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has funded gates to try and prevent cars getting onto the hills.
However, Sgt Sadler added: "Stipulations on the gate near the riding school, to enable horses to pass through, has meant that off road bikes are still able to gain access.
"The PCC also funded a gate in Lazenby near to Greystones Roundabout, but the perpetrators have cut through the gate and continued to gain access to the hills on numerous occasions."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.