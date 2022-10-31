Stockton rape: Man arrested over Che Bar attack
A man has been arrested after a woman reported she had been raped in a town centre nightclub.
The 18-year-old told police she was attacked at Ché Bar in Stockton High Street, at around 01:15 BST on Friday.
An investigation was launched and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with what happened, Cleveland Police said.
The suspect has been released on bail, with certain conditions, while inquiries continue.
