Stockton: Teenagers stabbed as groups fight in street
- Published
Two teenagers have been stabbed as "large groups of people" fought on a Teesside street with weapons.
Cleveland Police were called to Stockton's Rothbury Avenue at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital, while a 16-year-old boy was treated at the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton, police said.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
The 17-year-old's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, while the 16-year-old boy was discharged from hospital.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
