Man tried to abduct boy, six, at Middlesbrough Diwali festival
- Published
A man tried to abduct a six-year-old boy during a festival celebrating Diwali in Middlesbrough, police say.
It happened on Saturday at about 18:15 BST in the town's Centre Square.
Cleveland Police said the man grabbed the youngster by the wrist and tried to pull him away from his mother before running off towards Corporation Road.
The suspect is described as a "brown male", possibly Asian, and aged in his 30s.
Police added he was about 5ft 10 (1.55m) and skinny with short, dark hair and a spikey fringe. He also had a mark on his right cheek and was wearing a black zip-up jacket.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.