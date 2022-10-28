Hartlepool v Bradford: Seven men charged over disorder
Seven men have been charged over disorder at a football match, police have said.
Cleveland Police said the seven, aged between 19 and 30, have been charged with affray over Hartlepool United's 2-0 home loss Bradford City on 15 March.
One of the men, a 30-year-old, has also been charged with assault.
The men, who are all from the Bradford area, are due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on 11 November, a force spokeswoman said.
