Westgate Ford: Person rescued after car gets trapped in water
- Published
A person was rescued after the car they were travelling in became trapped in a ford amid "rapidly rising" water.
Crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were called to Westgate Ford, Weardale, on Wednesday.
The occupant of the car was then put into a harness and pulled to safety by a firefighter who had reached the vehicle from a bridge.
"Thanks to the swift response of our crews, the occupant sustained no major injuries," the service said.
Teams from Consett, Middleton and Teasdale and Bishop Auckland attended the scene.
The service has warned drivers to be alert to challenging driving conditions as winter approaches, particularly the suitability of routes that use fords when water levels could be higher or more powerful than normal.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.