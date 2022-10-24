Man charged with raping woman in Spennymoor park
A man has been charged with raping a woman in a County Durham park.
Durham Police said a woman was attacked in Spennymoor's Jubilee Park shortly before 08:00 BST on Saturday.
Det Ch Insp Mel Sutherland said it had been a "very shocking and upsetting" incident for the woman and people living nearby.
A 21-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been charged with four counts of rape and assault causing actual bodily harm.
He is due to appear before magistrates.
