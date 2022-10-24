Weapon fired at Middlesbrough house with children inside
Two men fired a weapon at a house on Teesside where three children were inside, police said.
The duo arrived on a quad bike at Cotswold Avenue, in Middlesbrough, shortly before midday on Sunday.
Cleveland Police said no-one was injured, but the weapon caused damage to a window.
An investigation is ongoing and the force has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to make contact.
