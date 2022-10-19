Middlesbrough football parking warning after 76 cars fined
Football fans are being warned to park properly after more than 70 fines were issued at the last home match.
Middlesbrough Council said it issued penalty notices to 76 cars found illegally parked around the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, when Boro lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers.
The council said that while the number of "dangerously" parked cars had reduced, there were "still too many".
"Such parking is completely unacceptable," a spokesman said.
He said cars were found parked on grass verges, footpaths, central reservations, roundabouts and "particularly dangerously" by slip roads.
"The number of illegally and dangerously-parked cars has reduced, but there are still too many and we will continue to take enforcement action to stamp out the problem," the spokesman said, adding: "We would appeal again to supporters heading to the stadium to make use of one of Middlesbrough's many public car parks or travel on public transport and avoid causing a danger to fellow match-goers."
