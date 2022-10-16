Hartlepool station's second platform construction begins
The construction of a new platform has begun as part of a railway station's £12m refurbishment.
Hartlepool station's disused third platform has been demolished and piles driven into the ground to support canopies for the new second platform.
The upgrade is due to be completed in time for the Tall Ships Festival in July 2023.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the redeveloped station would be a "huge draw" for businesses.
"After moving fast to bring down Hartlepool's disused platform, no time is being wasted to get the new one up and running," he said.
Currently only one platform is used by trains heading both north and south up the coastal line.
The second platform will be extended by 20m (66ft) to accommodate a new footbridge and lift.
The Tees Valley Combined Authority said the work would provide greater capacity for future services on routes including those running between London and Sunderland operated by Grand Central.
It said the development could also boost Northern services which connect Hartlepool with Middlesbrough and Newcastle.
Northern regional director Kerry Peters said passengers would see an improved station and better connectivity across the region.
Hartlepool Borough Council Independent leader Shane Moore said it was "fantastic" to see the new platform taking shape so quickly.
"This multi-million pound upgrade - and the increased capacity and other opportunities which it will bring - is an integral part of Hartlepool's ongoing transformation," he said.
It would "further enhance the town as a great place to live, work and invest", he added.
