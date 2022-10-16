Hartlepool station's second platform construction begins

Track and workers at Hartlepool railway station carrying out piling workTVCA
More than 60 piles are begin driven into the ground to support the new platform's 16 canopies

The construction of a new platform has begun as part of a railway station's £12m refurbishment.

Hartlepool station's disused third platform has been demolished and piles driven into the ground to support canopies for the new second platform.

The upgrade is due to be completed in time for the Tall Ships Festival in July 2023.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the redeveloped station would be a "huge draw" for businesses.

"After moving fast to bring down Hartlepool's disused platform, no time is being wasted to get the new one up and running," he said.

Tees Valley Combined Authority
Artist's impression of how the new platform and footbridge will look

Currently only one platform is used by trains heading both north and south up the coastal line.

The second platform will be extended by 20m (66ft) to accommodate a new footbridge and lift.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority said the work would provide greater capacity for future services on routes including those running between London and Sunderland operated by Grand Central.

It said the development could also boost Northern services which connect Hartlepool with Middlesbrough and Newcastle.

Northern regional director Kerry Peters said passengers would see an improved station and better connectivity across the region.

TVCA
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen (second right) and Hartlepool Council leader Shane Moore (far left) have seen developments first hand

Hartlepool Borough Council Independent leader Shane Moore said it was "fantastic" to see the new platform taking shape so quickly.

"This multi-million pound upgrade - and the increased capacity and other opportunities which it will bring - is an integral part of Hartlepool's ongoing transformation," he said.

It would "further enhance the town as a great place to live, work and invest", he added.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics