Redcar Regent Cinema: New venue to open on Friday after setbacks
- Published
Tickets have gone on sale for a new cinema which is due to open on Friday after being hit by setbacks.
The opening of the Regent in Redcar, which replaced its 1920s-built predecessor, had to be delayed because a new operator could not be found.
Its opening was again put back after operator Merlin ordered building work to take place to make room to sell snacks in the foyer.
It said 700 people applied for 20 jobs at the Art Deco-inspired venue.
The old Regent closed in 2018 and was bulldozed after being declared unsafe.
The first films to be screened at the new venue include musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and the DC superhero movie Black Adam, starring The Rock.
Operas, ballets, concerts and live shows will also be beamed via satellite to the cinema from other venues including The Royal Opera House and the National Theatre.
The new cinema has three screens and can seat up to 200 people.
It was paid for by £9.6m funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
Independent councillor Chris Gallacher, who is also cabinet member for economic growth at Redcar and Cleveland Council, said: "This is what we have been waiting for and we are over the moon to be able to say that people can now book tickets.
"We want to thank everyone for being so patient.
"The Regent has created jobs, and it will bring people into the town to spend their money in our brilliant local businesses."
Geoff Greaves, director of Merlin Cinemas, said: "Seeing a film at the cinema with family or friends is a very different experience to watching the film at home."
