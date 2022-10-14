Award for Bishop Auckland boy who saved mum with 999 call
- Published
A nine-year-old boy who helped save his mother when she had a diabetic episode has been given an award by the ambulance service.
Callum called 999 when his mother Kelly would not wake at their home in Bishop Auckland, County Durham.
Paramedics presented him with a bravery award saying they were "taken aback" by how calm he was.
Kelly, who was treated and allowed to recover at home, said she had taught her son what to do if she fell ill.
The 34-year-old said: "Callum's my little hero, I'm very proud of him."
She said she had been "confused and disorientated" when she saw the paramedics in her bedroom after Callum's call, adding: "I thought it was a dream.
"Diabetes is so unpredictable, and I'd encourage other parents to do the same so their children know what to do in an emergency."
Paramedic Richard York, who nominated Callum for the bravery certificate, said: "Callum acted quickly and made some very clever decisions about how he could help his mam.
"His actions prevented the situation from becoming more serious than it already was."
He said as well as calling for help, Callum had also moved his unconscious mother into a recovery position and attempted to give her food and drink to counteract her low blood sugar level.
Callum said he tried to give his mother orange juice as she had taught him but when she did not come round he knew to call 999.
"I was way calmer when the ambulance came because I knew they were going to help my mam," he said, adding: "We were so lucky to have such good people to look after us."
Health advisor Jill Doran, who took Callum's 999 call, said: "When I asked how old he was and Callum told me he was just nine, I was quite taken aback.
"He answered everything I asked of him, did what I asked of him and was so calm."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.