Boy, 16, dies in Redcar after motorbike hits wall
A 16-year-old boy has died and an 18-year-old man is in a critical condition after a motorbike hit a wall on Teesside.
The crash on Cotswold Drive, Redcar, happened at about midnight with the bike appearing to have struck a garden wall, Cleveland Police said.
The younger of the two riders was pronounced dead at the scene.
The older male suffered head injuries and is being treated at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital.
