Bullied Middlesbrough Council staff embarrassed by politicians, report finds
Bullied Middlesbrough Council staff are embarrassed by the behaviour of their politicians, a review has found.
Accounting body the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (Cipfa) said there was a clash of cultures between staff and members.
It is the second scathing review of the council after Ernst and Young criticised a "lack of trust" throughout the authority in July.
The council is being recommended to set up a "cross-party improvement board".
During interviews with Cipfa auditors, council officers reported feeling mistreated by politicians, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Bullied and intimidated'
The report said: "There have been several personal attacks made by members against other members and some officers, both in the chamber and on social media.
"There appears to be an unwillingness by some members to accept the seriousness of this and accept the consequences of their actions.
"The situation described above has had a negative impact on officers and the wider council. Officers report feeling bullied and intimidated, and embarrassed by member behaviour on social media and within the council chamber."
Cipfa said morale among workers had been hit heavily with increased rates of staff turnover at a senior level.
The review also found a clash of cultures had led to mistrust and dysfunction, with independent mayor Andy Preston having a "difficult" relationship with council chief executive Tony Parkinson due to their "different ways of working and views of what constitutes good governance".
The coronavirus pandemic was also blamed with prolonged lockdowns hindering the improvement of working relationships, Cipfa said.
The review also said there was a misunderstanding between staff and councillors over roles and responsibilities and discussions had become "confrontational".
Cipfa also criticised the number of Freedom of Information Act (FOI) requests made by councillors for "causing tensions", although members said they felt that was the only way they could "get information".
The report recommended Mr Preston seek the support of the full council for the development of an action plan with clear milestones to address the issues raised.
Actions scheduled for the next council meeting on 19 October include the creation of the cross-party improvement board, which will include senior council officers and politicians.
Members will also vote on whether to approve the creation of cross-party sub-groups and endorse commissioning Cipfa to help create a detailed plan which will be reported to the council next month.
