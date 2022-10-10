Grangetown murder investigation: Two arrested over man's death
Two men have been arrested as part of a "murder investigation" into the death of a man on Teesside, police have said.
Cleveland Police said a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after an "incident" in Grangetown on Thursday evening and died on Sunday.
It said two men, aged 21 and 22, had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were now in custody.
A 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
