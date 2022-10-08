Middlesbrough pedestrian critical in hospital after hit and run
- Published
A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle which then drove off, police said.
It happened in Middlesbrough's Newport Road at about 22:30 BST on Friday.
The 34-year-old man was making his way across the road from the direction of Letitia Street when he was hit by a black vehicle.
Cleveland Police said the pedestrian was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries.
An appeal has gone out to the driver of the vehicle to come forward and to any witnesses who saw what happened, especially those with dashcam or CCTV footage.
Newport Bridge was closed while an investigation was carried out but has since reopened.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.