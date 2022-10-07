Darlington railway station's £126m revamp gets under way
- Published
Work on the £126m redevelopment of Darlington's railway station has got under way.
Bulldozers have moved onto the site, where three new platforms will be built as well as a new station building and concourse.
The redevelopment is expected to be completed by December 2024.
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said he hoped it could emulate the success of the redevelopment of London's King's Cross station.
Councils in the Tees Valley area will contribute £33m towards the scheme, with the remainder provided by the government.
Mr Houchen said: "If you look at what happened at King's Cross, that was a really sorry station.
"They've regenerated it and the area's seen more investment and jobs. It's now an incredible area of London.
"That's what I want for Darlington. This is an entrance to the Tees Valley we should be proud of.
"It can be a catalyst for regeneration around it, especially when we've got the Treasury [development] just down the road starting construction next year."
The local authority approved the scheme in June with Councillor Alan Marshall, cabinet member for the economy, telling colleagues the station project would "help regeneration, jobs and tourism, improve connections and stimulate interest and opportunities for a thriving town".
However, critics have warned the station's new multi-storey car park could end up a "carbuncle" due to its "brutalist" design.
The revamped station is due to be finished in time to form part of the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Stockton and Darlington railway in 2025.
