Hartlepool man died days after roundabout collision
- Published
A man has died nine days after the car he was in crashed into a roundabout.
Martin Casey, 38, from Hartlepool, died in James Cook University Hospital on Thursday after being in the crash, at the junction of Powlett Road and Easington Road, on 27 September.
His family said he would be "sadly missed".
Cleveland Police said Mr Casey had been in a white Ford Puma at the time of the crash and urged any witnesses to contact them.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Casey's family and friends at this extremely difficult time."
Officers urged anyone who saw the Puma in Easington Road at about 23:30 BST that day to get in touch.
