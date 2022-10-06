Middlesbrough fireworks display cancelled
- Published
A fireworks show in Middlesbrough has become the second major display on Teesside to be cancelled this year.
Organisers of Middlesbrough Fireworks, which was to be held in Stewart Park on 5 November, blamed "internal capacity issues".
They apologised and said ticketholders would be automatically refunded, but 2023's event is still being planned.
Stockton Council previously said it had pulled its display as the land it normally used was being developed.
A spokesman for Middlesbrough Fireworks, which charged £4 a ticket and also had a funfair planned, said: "Due to internal capacity issues we are no longer able to deliver the Middlesbrough Fireworks event.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and all customers who have bought tickets will be automatically refunded.
"We are excited to begin planning the Middlesbrough Fireworks event for 2023 and will be bringing details of that forward in the near future."
Stockton Council said it believed its Riverside development would be able to host up to 30,000 spectators at fireworks shows starting in 2025.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.