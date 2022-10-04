Grieving dad cycles to Downing Street in bid for inquiry
A man whose daughter took her life at a troubled mental health hospital is cycling to Downing Street to call for a public inquiry into failures at the NHS trust that treated her.
Christie Harnett, 17, was one of three teenagers who died within eight months at hospitals run by Tees Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV).
Her father Michael's near 300-mile (480km) journey from Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, will take him four days.
The trust said it was "deeply sorry".
Christie took her life at Middlesbrough's West Lane Hospital in June 2019.
Nadia Sharif, 17, died at the same hospital two months later, while Emily Moore, 18, took her life in February 2020 at Lanchester Road Hospital.
Their families have set up a pressure group called Rebuild Trust to call for a "full and transparent investigation" into what they believe were repeated failings and missed opportunities.
In June, the Care Quality Commission announced TEWV would be prosecuted over Christie's death as it had "failed to provide safe care and treatment" exposing her to "significant risk of avoidable harm".
Mr Harnett warned "more lives will be lost if urgent changes are not made" and said memories of Christie will spur him on throughout his journey.
"To lose your child in a place where she's meant to be kept safe, there's no words or way to describe the pain.
"[The memories] will keep me going the whole way, thinking of her singing and smiling. I like to think she'd be proud I'm doing it."
The wards at West Lane were closed in September 2020 with responsibility handed to Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Trust. The hospital's name was changed to Acklam Road last year.
TEWV said: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Kristie, Emily and Nadia for the loss they have suffered and we are deeply sorry.
"Significant changes have been made since 2019 in staffing and the way we treat those in care, and we are working hard to deliver the changes the families have every right to expect."
