Loftus speed limit lowered after public consultation support
- Published
The speed limit in a Teesside town will be reduced after overwhelming public support for the idea.
Redcar and Cleveland Council carried out a public consultation on speed measures in Loftus in August and 98% of those who responded agreed to a move to cut the limit to 20mph.
The reduction from 30mph is expected to come into force in the new year.
A number of people also wanted more speed cameras, but the council said it was unable to supply those.
However, there are hopes the police mobile camera unit will be deployed in the town more often.
There will also be a significant reduction in the number of speed cushions that were proposed, along with more signage and a review of digital speed warning signs.
Councillor Cliff Foggo, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "What came through loud and clear in the consultation is that safety on the roads must always remain the absolute priority.
"Even among those who objected to new suggestions, most agreed with lowering the speed limit and that will happen shortly.
"Reviewing the roads never stops and we will continue to do what is necessary to make them as safe as possible while continuing to work closely with communities."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.