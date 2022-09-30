Hartlepool rescue: Man brought to safety after getting stuck on rocks
A man has been rescued after getting trapped on rocks near a pier.
Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged by Humber Coastguard at 03:15 BST on Friday after the man became stuck near the end of the Banjo Pier, Middleton.
The inshore vessel launched minutes later in foggy conditions and the man was brought to the shore with the help of Hartlepool coastguard.
"We hope the casualty makes a quick recovery following his ordeal," said Matt Blanchard, inshore lifeboat helm.
