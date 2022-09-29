Gerald Josephy Dimzon identified as Hartlepool ship fall victim
The name of a seaman who died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships has been released.
Gerald Josephy Dimzon, 55, and from the Philippines, fell while switching vessels about four miles off the coast of Hartlepool on Monday.
Cleveland Police said they were investigating but the death was not suspicious at this time.
Mr Dimzon's family have been notified and the force's thoughts are "with them at this sad time", a spokeswoman said.
The RNLI's Hartlepool boat was dispatched to the incident at about 14:00 BST with a spokesman describing the state of the sea at the time as moderate with a 10ft (3m) swell and a 12 knot, north-westerly wind.
By the time the lifeboat had arrived Mr Dimzon had been rescued from the sea by his colleagues but he was confirmed dead a short while later, police said.
