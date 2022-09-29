Hartlepool cannabis farm with 'lethal' electrical supply found
A three-storey cannabis farm with a "potentially lethal" makeshift electricity supply has been discovered.
Hundreds of plants with a street value of about £350,000 were seized from a property on Stanhope Avenue in Hartlepool on Tuesday.
Electrical cables had been laid under paving stones on the public footpath outside the home, which "may have been live", Cleveland Police said.
A 39-year-old man has been charged with production of cannabis.
Officers are continuing to search for another man who ran off from the property.
More than 350 plants, along with hydroponic lighting and other growing equipment, were recovered.
Two vehicles were also seized by officers on suspicion of being used in crime.
Cleveland Police said: "The set up at this particular address required major intervention from Northern Powergrid to make the address safe and involved engineers digging up the street, causing severe disruption to the entire neighbourhood who were intermittently without power through the night.
"This was potentially lethal to members of the public simply walking down the street, with cables laid under paving stones on the footpath which may have been live."
