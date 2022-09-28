Middlesbrough's Empire nightclub has licence suspended
- Published
A nightclub where a teenager was stabbed in the back has had its licence suspended and could be forced to introduce a range of safety measures.
The 19-year-old was knifed at Middlesbrough's Empire in May while another incident, in April, saw an underage drinker hit in the face after getting into a fight.
Cleveland Police triggered a review of the venue's licence and authorities have imposed a four-week suspension.
The club has 21 days to appeal.
If it accepts the decision, the suspension would begin in three weeks' time and see the nightspot closed for a month.
Conditions imposed by the licensing committee would then require a walk-through metal detector "knife arch" to be introduced to scan clubbers while security staff would be expected to wear body cameras following allegations some bouncers acted violently towards customers.
'Could have been a murder scene'
The panel's decision said the measures were appropriate "in order to protect children from harm, prevent crime and disorder and public nuisance and to endeavour to ensure public safety".
During a two-day hearing at Middlesbrough Town Hall earlier this month, the Empire argued an arch was not needed as staff already used handheld "wands" to check for weapons.
However, the mother of the stabbed teenager told council authorities she wanted to make the Empire "the safest venue in Middlesbrough" rather than see it close down.
She said: "I don't want anyone to go through what me and my husband have gone through. It's been traumatising. It could have been a murder scene."
Barrister Duncan Craig, representing the Corporation Road club, described it as a terrible incident but added a number of safety steps had already been implemented.
Owner Ashley Wem had previously apologised for the attack and said customer safety had "always been at the forefront" of his mind.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted the Empire for comment.
