Make a Difference Awards: Community champions honoured
Awards for people who go above and beyond where they live have been handed out at a ceremony in Middlesbrough.
BBC Radio Tees' Make a Difference Awards were held at the Riverside Stadium on Friday.
Categories included carers, volunteers, good neighbours, key workers, community groups and environmentalists.
Make a Difference was set up by the BBC at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 to help those needing support.
Nine million people have interacted with the scheme across all 39 local BBC radio stations.
Earlier this year local listeners were asked to nominate individuals and organisations who deserved special recognition for their efforts.
Winners included George Williamson, who spent four months at the start of lockdown singing outside care homes.
Also recognised was Simone Shaw who works at the Junction Foundation in Redcar and brought Christmas to many young carer's families who without it Christmas would have been cancelled.
As part of the ceremony, there was a moment of reflection for one of the judges, George Ward, known by the stage name Cherry Valentine, who died on Sunday.
Tonight we're hosting awards to celebrate people doing amazing things in their communities.
We're saddened by the tragic news that one of our judges, George Ward, also known as Drag Queen Cherry Valentine, has passed away aged 28.
Our thoughts go out to his loved ones.
The winners in the eight categories were:
- Fundraiser award - George Williamson
- Volunteer award - Lynn Kearney
- Carer award - Anne Hall
- Great neighbour award - Kenny and Jane Welsh, and Andy Andrews
- Environmental award - Jackie Young, Community Champions Middlesbrough
- Key worker award - Simone Shaw
- Together award - Stephanie Addison
- Community group award - DS43 Community Defibrillators
