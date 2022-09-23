Lingdale 'pay later' shopkeeper inundated with donations
A shop owner who allowed cash-strapped customers to defer paying for essentials has been inundated with donations to cover the bills.
Abid Hussain, who runs the Family Mart store in Lingdale, near Redcar, pins "pay later" receipts on a wall which previously totalled about £2,000.
He says well-wishers from near and far have given him hundreds of pounds.
However, Mr Hussain plans to use the money to provide hot meals to elderly and vulnerable people in the village.
Weeks after launching the scheme, he says he has received donations from across the country.
"I want to thank people. There has been a great response. People have posted money and others have come in and handed money over.
"There have also been companies that have joined with us to help with food parcels. It's been brilliant. It shows there's a big community of people caring for each other."
Mr Hussain, who has run his shop for more than two decades, hopes to set up a voucher scheme to provide free, hot meals for struggling families this winter.
Anne Clayton, of Lockwood Parish Council, described Mr Hussain's efforts as "absolutely fantastic".
"We know people will appreciate it," she said. "The shop is like the hub of the village. They know the people who are coming in and out every day and know the people who need help."
