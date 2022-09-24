Festival of Thrift 'especially relevant' in cost-of-living crisis
Organisers of a festival celebrating sustainable living say their 10th event is "especially relevant" during the current cost-of-living crisis.
The Festival of Thrift in Kirkleatham, near Redcar, features ethical enterprises such as local makers, food producers and skills-sharing workshops.
Organisers say they are proud to offer free entry so people can "have a great time without spending anything".
The festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend.
Last year more than 50,000 people attended the event, contributing £2m to the local economy, organisers said.
Creative director Stella Hall said: "The past 10 years have been extraordinary and it's been wonderful to see the fun and enjoyment that Festival of Thrift has brought to so many people whilst tackling the serious issue of climate change.
"In the face of the cost-of-living crisis our celebration of sustainable living is especially relevant this year and our theme of our common wealth explores how we can work together to pick up skills and learn how to budget as we all face having to tighten our belts."
Festival of Thrift is funded by Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, the Arts Council of England and the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority.
