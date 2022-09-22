Hartlepool station's disused platform demolition work begins
The demolition of a disused platform at a station has begun as part of a £12m refurbishment.
Platform 3 at Hartlepool station is being replaced while there are also plans to extend the second platform and build a footbridge.
Hartlepool Council said the the work should be completed in time for the Tall Ships Festival in July 2023.
Currently only one platform is used by trains heading both north and south up the coastal line.
The council said the improvements would "help provide more capacity to enable future service for routes".
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said up to 650,000 passengers used the station each year before the Covid-19 pandemic, and works were also being carried out to improve stations in Middlesbrough, Billingham and Darlington.
Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: "By the time Hartlepool is once again in the international spotlight when we host the Tall Ships again next year, we will have a railway station fit for the 21st Century."
