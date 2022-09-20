Cleveland Police targets men suspected of abusing women
A police force is targeting men suspected of abusing women during a week of early morning raids.
Cleveland Police said men suspected of violence, stalking, exploitation and harassment were being arrested to encourage victims to report crimes.
The operation is part of the government's Enough campaign to protect women and girls from abuse.
Det Supt Helen Barker from force, who is leading the campaign, said: "I want to get the message across that this is really serious.
"The tragic things that happened to Sarah Everard have really given us the impetus for change in this area.
"It has been talked about for a long time but violence against women has always been something we as a force are committed to tackling."
