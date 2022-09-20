Redcar's former SSI steelworks could be demolished by the end of the year
- Published
Redcar's former blast furnace could be demolished by the end of the year.
The 365ft (80m) structure has dominated the skyline for decades but the site, which is part of Teesworks, is being cleared for regeneration.
It is being taken down by Thompsons of Prudhoe and the Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told it could be levelled before January.
The site has been dormant since 2015 when SSI went into liquidation with the loss of more than 2,000 jobs.
It is hoped the 4,500-acre site will become home to a range of new industries .
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and the South Tees Development Corporation (STDC) have claimed 20,000 jobs could be created, many in green industries, over a 25-year period.
It is understood 600 acres of land will be freed up once all the structures are down.
Documents from March's South Tees Development Corporation (STDC) board meeting show the cost of demolition, construction and site remediation works is forecast to be more than £180m in 2022-23.
The blast furnace began operating in 1979 and was one of Europe's biggest. It was mothballed in 2010 by owner Corus which prompted a campaign which ultimately saw it taken over by SSI.
Steel was produced at the site until 2015 when the Thai parent company was granted an application to wind up its UK arm.
A campaign had been under way to salvage the blast furnace as a heritage asset or a tourist site due to its "unique industrial heritage".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.