Hartlepool death: Norman Ryan's family pay tribute to him
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 55-year-old grandfather in Hartlepool.
Norman Ryan suffered serious injuries almost two weeks ago at an address in Troutpool Close and died on Friday at the James Cook University Hospital.
Mr Ryan's family said he had a "heart of gold" and was "an entertainer" who was always singing Elvis songs.
A 23-year-old Hartlepool man appeared before Teesside magistrates earlier and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 11 October.
'Pray to the Lord'
In a statement released through Cleveland Police, Mr Ryan's family said they would "miss him enormously".
"Norman was a loving son, dad, brother, uncle and grandfather," they said.
"He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone.
"He was very religious and was always telling his family to pray to the Lord."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.