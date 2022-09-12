Meeting the Queen like 'drinking a bottle of magic', says royal fan
A devout royalist who met the Queen seven times has described meeting her as like "drinking a bottle of magic".
Anita Atkinson, 65, said when she heard the news of the Queen's death she "burst into tears" and could not stop.
The former newspaper editor and magistrate has amassed more than 12,000 pieces of royal memorabilia which she displays at her Weardale farm.
She believes her collection of books, cups, plates, posters and other items is one of the largest in the world.
Mrs Atkinson began her collection in 1976 when she received a packet of Queen-themed playing cards as a birthday gift.
Recalling her reaction when she heard the announcement of the Queen's death, she said: "I felt flattened, she's been part of my whole life since being a little girl.
"Every day I think about the Queen."
She said: "Probably the best memory of meeting her was on her 80th birthday at Windsor when, completely by accident, I caught the attention of Prince Philip and he brought her over to me.
"It was such a surreal moment. I have tried to explain to people over the years what it's like to attend a royal event.
"There isn't a word, if you said it was electric that doesn't even go near.
"You look around and everyone is smiling. It's like drinking a bottle of magic.
"It's just an incredible experience that gets you hooked and you have to go the next time. It's like a shot in the arm."
Mrs Atkinson said people related to the Queen because of the tough times she had faced over her 70 years on the throne and she would not be forgotten.
"You know what they say 'The Queen is dead, long live the King'," Mrs Atkinson said.
"The monarchy will continue unbroken, but what a woman."
