Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes from across Teesside
Tributes have poured in from across Teesside for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.
She visited the region on a number of occasions from the 1950s, including 2012, when she opened her namesake Diamond Jubilee White Water Course on the River Tees in Stockton.
Mayors, MPs, civic leaders are among those who have expressed condolences.
Jacob Young, the Conservative MP for Redcar said the region and the nation was "in mourning".
He said: "During her reign, the Queen's sense of duty and devotion to a life of service has been a constant pillar of stability through periods of enormous social change, and many of the most significant chapters in our nation's history.
"Today we mourn and express our deepest gratitude for the truly remarkable reign of Elizabeth II."
Andy McDonald, the Labour MP for Middlesbrough said: "Her reign has been a constant for generations and she has been loved and respected by people around the globe.
"The Queen was not just the Head of State, she was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be hugely missed."
Dehenna Davison, MP for Bishop Auckland, said the Queen had been a "beacon of hope and strength in times of war and pandemic" who "guided the country through our darkest hours".
The North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust also paid tribute.
Chief executive Julie Gillon said: "The Queen's unparalleled public service and commitment to her country stood as an example to all as she led the nation with grace and dignity for more than 70 years.
"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those around the world who admired Her Majesty for her tireless service."
Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster said: "We are all saddened by the death of Her Majesty and our teams will be supporting local people and communities to connect in the days and weeks ahead to mark this moment in history."
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "The Queen has been the beating heart of our nation for 70 years and her life of noble service is the guiding light for her subjects across the United Kingdom and her beloved Commonwealth.
"Since ascending to the throne the Queen was a constant for millions of people here at home and across the globe in an ever-changing world.
"Her passing will leave a void in all our hearts."
Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: "This is an immensely sad day for our country and on behalf of the people of Middlesbrough, I would like to offer condolences to the Royal Family.
"Her Majesty dedicated her life to this country and her impeccable public service has been appreciated by millions of people."
Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland describe her as an "extraordinary monarch".
"Her love for Prince Philip, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was so clear for all to see, and our thoughts and deep condolences will be with her family tonight.
"For all of us, Queen Elizabeth had become a sort of national grandmother, whose presence felt both so reassuring and so inevitable.
"We will miss her enormously, but can draw so much strength from her example."
