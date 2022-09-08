Church of England apology to family after County Durham burial mix-up
- Published
The Church of England has apologised to a family who spent 17 years visiting the wrong grave after a burial mix-up.
Thomas Bell's family found the remains of someone else in his grave when they came to bury his wife Hilda in July.
It emerged Mr Bell had been buried elsewhere in the graveyard at Holy Trinity Church, Wingate, County Durham.
The Church's representative in the House of Commons, MP Andrew Selous, said a new best-practice guide for all parishes would start in October.
Mrs Bell's family had to wait eight weeks to be able to bury her after the error was discovered.
An inquiry into the matter is due to begin next month.
Conservative MP Mr Selous, who acts as the Second Church Estates Commissioner, told the Commons: "This has been a deeply troubling time for the Bell family and I'd like to pass on my heartfelt apologies for what has happened."
Easington MP Grahame Morris has called for reforms in improving burial records, including keeping digital copies, developing a new process for marking plots after burials and introducing rules about how plots in churchyards were organised.
The Labour MP told the Commons: "Can I place on record my thanks to [Mr Selous] for his assistance with this matter during the recess.
"I can report to the House that Thomas Bell's coffin has been located and his late wife Hilda was buried with him after a heart-breaking eight-week delay, but appallingly for 17 years the family - who are my constituents living in Easington - unknowingly attended the wrong grave."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.