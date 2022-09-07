Henry Rafferty: Hartlepool death was not suspicious, say police
The death of a man whose body was found in a street was not suspicious, police have confirmed.
Henry Rafferty, 22, was pronounced dead after being discovered in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on 26 August.
Cleveland Police said following an extensive inquiry there were no suspicious circumstances.
A spokesman said the force's thoughts remained with Mr Rafferty's family at a "difficult time" and a report was being prepared for the coroner.
