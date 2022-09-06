Tom Cruise flies into Teesside International Airport

Tom Cruise flew into the airport on Tuesday

Tom Cruise has flown into Teesside Airport in between filming scenes for the latest Mission: Impossible movies.

The actor, who also starred as Maverick in the Top Gun films, landed in a plane then piloted a helicopter away, Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said.

Cruise has been spotted at several places while filming, including landing in a Warwickshire garden and at a train station near Pickering.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is out in July 2023.

The Hollywood star spoke to some airport staff...
...before flying off in a helicopter

