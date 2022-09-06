Original Postman Pat artwork sells for £700 for Darlington hospital

Watercolour of Postman Pat and other characters ice skatingThomas Watson
The original artworks were donated by illustrator Ray Mutimer in aid of a children's ward

A collection of original Postman Part artwork has sold for £700 at an auction in aid of charity.

The three watercolours and two pencil sketches were made and signed by Ray Mutimer, the illustrator of numerous Postman Pat books and annuals.

The collection was sold at Thomas Watson auction house in Darlington after being donated by Mr Mutimer.

The money will go to the children's ward at Darlington Memorial Hospital, auctioneer Peter Robinson said.

Thomas Watson
Ray Mutimer has been the illustrator of dozens of Postman Pat books

He said it was a "really quite unusual" donation with the winning buyer getting "a lot" for their money.

The lot also included a folder containing 18 pages of artwork for publishing in Postman Pat books, annuals and the BBC Toybox magazine.

