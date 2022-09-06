Hartlepool nuclear power station told to make safety improvements
Hartlepool nuclear power station has been told to make safety improvements.
The EDF-owned site was served with an improvement notice by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) following an inspection in June.
An EDF spokesperson said work to "bring the site into compliance" would be completed in "the coming weeks".
The ONR said the notice related to pressure equipment, which turns water into steam, which then turns the turbines generating electricity.
It stressed there were no consequences to the public or environment as a result of the safety breach.
French-owned EDF said it took the safety of its sites "very seriously" and added it was working with the ONR to make sure one of its two pressure units conformed to safety standards.
Last year the plant, which employs 530 full-time staff, generated enough electricity to power 2.3m homes.
It began generating power in 1983 and was due to be mothballed in 2019 before a decision was taken in 2013 to prolong its life until the end of 2024.
