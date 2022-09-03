George Camsell: Statue unveiled of Middlesbrough top goal-scorer
A statue of Middlesbrough's all-time top goal-scorer has been unveiled.
George Camsell scored 345 goals in 453 games for Boro between 1925 and 1939.
His 18 goals in nine England appearances means he holds the highest international goals to game ratio of any Three Lions player awarded more than one cap.
Crowds gathered as well as the player's son, also George, and sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn at the unveiling at the Riverside Stadium.
The statue stands at Ayresome Gates in front of the West Stand along with those of other Boro greats Wilf Mannion and George Hardwick, the club said.
Born in Framwellgate Moor, Durham, in 1902, Camsell was a miner and played for Durham City.
He caught the attention of Middlesbrough after scoring 21 goals in 20 games in a season and signed for Middlesbrough in 1925.
In the 1927 season, Camsell scored 59 league goals for Middlesbrough, which remains a record in the English second tier, as does the nine league hat-tricks he scored in the same season.
He died in 1966 at the age of 63.
