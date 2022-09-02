Crack cocaine found in Middlesbrough vehicle headed for crusher

Seized vehicleMiddlesbrough Council
The Golf was towed away from a street in Middlesbrough

"Eagle-eyed" council officers have been praised for recovering crack cocaine from a vehicle which was headed for the crusher.

Members of Middlesbrough's community safety team had seized the Volkswagen, which had been abandoned on a street in the town.

As it was due to be disposed of, they spotted the drugs, with a street value of £1,800, inside in a drawstring bag.

It was handed in to Cleveland Police and an investigation is now under way.

Middlesbrough Council
Inside the car about 180 wraps of the drug were discovered

Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston congratulated the officers "for an amazing double-whammy".

"This nuisance vehicle was headed for the crusher, but thanks to their diligence we've taken a sizeable haul of Class A drugs off the street as well," he said.

"That's great work, and yet another example of our relentless commitment to clean up our communities for law-abiding residents."

Middlesbrough Council
The Volkswagen was then sent to the crusher

